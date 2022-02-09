THE Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has confirmed the victory of the United National Congress (UNC) in Monday’s Debe South local government by-election.
The preliminary results released by the EBC yesterday stated that UNC candidate Khemraj Seecharan got 1,650 votes, from an electorate of 7,124 registered voters.
Lorenzo Rodney Sammy of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) received 175 votes, while People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate Judy Sookdeo got 25.
According to the EBC, there was a voter turnout of 26 per cent.
During his victory speech at the UNC’s Debe South campaign office on Monday night, Seecharan heaped praise on the party’s political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
“I would like to take this opportunity to say a special thank you to the political leader for giving me this opportunity to become the voice of Debe South. It’s been almost a year since Debe South has been starved of a voice at the local government level, and only because of her leadership and her insight in starting that pre-action protocol and dragging the PNM Government to the courthouse, that today Debe South, once again, we have a voice, we have a voice at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation,” he said.
Seecharan also expressed his gratitude to those who supported him.
“I thank you for letting your voices be heard. I thank you for putting your X next to the Rising Sun.
“When the campaign started and my nomination was announced, I told you’ll that we are creating an avalanche to Debe South, and today that avalanche has started to spread.
Well, we’re going to spread it from Debe South into the entire Trinidad and Tobago, and rest assured that the United National Congress is going to get back into government under the leadership of Kamla Persad-Bissessar,” he added.
“I was looking at the results, and I must say to those who didn’t support me by voting, and those who didn’t vote for me, have no fear. As I told you’ll from day one, everything that I do from here on is for all of us.”
Speaking with the media, Seecharan said: “It’s been a long, exhilarating day, a lot of highs and lows, but I’m happy, I’m overjoyed right now.
“My pull towards politics stemmed from my work previously through community groups and community outreach.”