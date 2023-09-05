A Chaguanas biker was killed after a collision with a BMW yesterday.
The deceased was identified as Aasaf Mohammed, 29.
The crash occurred around 10.44 a.m. on Mission Road in Freeport.
A video circulating on social media captured the fatal collision which showed Mohammed and his motorbike hit the front of the BMW as the car turned onto Mission Road.
Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) road safety co-ordinator Brent Batson again urged motorists to exercise greater caution and alertness on the nation’s roads.
Batson said: “Sadly another life has been tragically lost in a road traffic collision taking the life of a loved one in a situation which was clearly preventable if persons would just exercise greater caution and alertness.
“This comes on the heels or a major traffic enforcement exercise by the Highway Patrol teams across the country where 76 traffic tickets were issued to drivers in exercises from Diego Martin Highway to the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway.
This was part of the Highway Patrol’s back-to-school high visibility enforcement efforts targeting unsafe road use and indiscriminate parking by drivers which often contributes to major traffic congestion.
Officers from the Highway Patrol task force, RSU-STEP, and Motorcycle Section are being utilised as part of an increased road policing presence to deter both unsafe drivers and criminal elements from using the roads.”
The road death toll stands at 67, compared to 66 for the same period last year.