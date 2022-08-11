A La Brea motorcyclist was killed in Debe early Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Christopher Matthew Griffith, 35, of Ramdin Crescent, Point D’or.
A police report said that at around 12.20 a.m. Griffith was riding his black and red BMW RR1000 proceeding west along the SS Erin Road in the vicinity of Debe Junction.
Police were told that he lost control and ran off the roadway, then collided with a steel utility pole on the compound of Mookesh Kassie Bar.
Griffith suffered extensive injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a district medical officer.
The body was removed to the mortuary of the San Fernando hospital for an autopsy.
Responding to the scene were Insp Maharaj, Sgt Steele and Cpl Dabee.