POLICE said two separate motorcycle collisions on Sunday claimed the life of a Tobago man, and severely injured a Cunupia woman.
At Tobago, motorcyclist Nkosi Kerr, 26, of Back Street, Mt St George, died at the scene of the crash in Carnbee.
A police report said that at around 9.29 p.m. an estate constable with Port Authority was driving a white Isuzu pick-up proceeding west along Auchenskeoch Road in the vicinity of Riseland Trace when Kerr, proceeding in a north-easterly direction along Buccoo Road.
The report said that Kerr failed to stop at the junction and his motorcycle collided with the pick-up truck.
Kerr received multiple injuries and died at the scene.
Responding were Insp Campbell, Insp Alfred, Sgt Alleyne, Sgt Yorke, WPC Carrington and Burnett of the Shirvan Road Police Station, as well as FSSO Peters and others of the fire station.
Sgt Yorke is investigating.
At Manzanilla, police said Judy Ali Look Tow, 58, of Madras Road, was riding a black Kawasaki motorcycle with other motorcyclists around noon when she lost control and collided with a truck, police said.
Officers said that Ali Look Tow was negotiating a bend along the Manzanilla Road in the vicinity of Second Caigual when the motorcycle skidded and collided with the truck.
Upon impact, one of her feet was almost severed.
She was taken by ambulance to the Sangre Grande Area Hospital where she was hospitalised and expected to undergo emergency surgery.
Officers of the Manzanilla Police Post are continuing investigations.