To encourage public assistance and interaction to unravel the mystery of missing persons reports, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will post billboards bearing the pictures of those in the reports at supermarkets and other agencies.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said that system of billboard advertising has been used in the United States in large chain superstores such as Walmart, and has proven to be effective.
In making the announcement at the TTPS media briefing on Tuesday, Griffith has already contacted the management of Massy Stores, Tru Value Limited, Xtra Foods and others which attract heavy foot traffic to place the billboards.
However, Griffith said over 50 per cent of missing persons reports are in the age group 15 to 19 years old.
He said that last year out of 940 missing persons reports, 514 were minors, compared to this year where thus far there have been 745 missing persons reports, and 411 were minors.
To tackle the sitauation, he met with Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, as well as officials of the Victim and Witness Support Unit, Child Protection Unit and Gender-Based Violence Unit to discuss their working in tandem since this group should be within the school system.
The statistics also showed that 55 per cent of persons reported missing were women, and Griffith said the TTPS is placing emphasis on strategies to deal with this.
The CoP disclosed statistics roughly 90 to 95 percent of people who were reported missing actually left on their own and did not want to be found.
Of the billboard advertising he said, "This can be effective to try to find missing persons. There are those cases when persons did not want to be found - they were hiding, they escaped, but it is still a record with the police service and it is traumatizing the family. This (billboard advertising) can be an effective way to assist the TTPS to bring some degree of closure. Not just to find individuals who did not want to be found, but in cases where someone was abducted, taken in a vehicle then someone may have seen that photo of the individual and can bring it to the attention of the police. It can also play a very big part in removing that someone as a missing person."
Griffith said that other methods of encouraging public intervention include in electronic billboards, social media and advertisements in newspapers as much as possible to bring to the attention of the public to assist the police service.
He encouraged citizens to download the TTPS app which has an SOS button when activated, automatically contacts the individual's emergency contacts, and TTPS operational command centre, and then the TTPS will try to contact the individual or a predetermined contact.
If no one can be contacted, the phone from which the SOS was activated will be tracked using the TTPS system.
"It can be the difference between life and death if used properly", said the police Commissioner.
Griffith also addressed the use of pepper spray, which admitted was a controversial topic.
"Pepper spray can save lives, especially females. I do understand the Prime Minister's (Dr Keith Rowley's) concern of it getting in the wrong hands and being used in the wrong manner. But it does not take away that it has saved many females around the world from being killed, raped or kidnapped. It is non-lethal and it is to provide an avenue for escape for a female. I would make a recommendation to the Attorney General (Faris Al-Rawi) for me as CoP to have it regulated, and owners have it registered. Just as a firearm users' licence (FUL)", he said.
He also pointed out that 95 per cent of people who apply for FULs are men.
"It is your right to bear arms, to protect you, your assets and loved ones. Before my tour of duty, there were 250 firearms being issued per annum I have pushed it to over 1,500. I am doing as much as possible to ensure it does not fall into the wrong hands", he said.
Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne of the Gender-Based and Violence Unit encouraged the public to partner with the TTPS to eradicate all violence and heinous crimes against all women and girls.
"Women and girls are being targeted and hunted. This is not a new issue, but is gaining more attention from our citizens and media which is a good thing. Let us continue to have conversation in our communities, and protect our women. Lend a helping hand with good intentions", said Guy-Alleyne.
She announced that early next year the TTPS will launch a special victims department which will encompass the Child Protection Unit (CPU), Gender Based Violence unit, and the newly formed Sexual offences Unit.
The TTPS statistics showed that from January to November 30 this year, that TTPS gender based and violence unit has effected 264 arrests with 345 charges, with the most prevalent offence being the breach of protection order.
She called on the Judiciary to enforce Section 20:1 of the Domestic Violence Act, which is an ammendment that increased the penalty on the first instance where a perpetrator is charged for breach of protection order, that on first conviction there is a fine of $50,000 or imprisonment for one year; second conviction $150,000 fine and imprisonment for three years, and subsequent conviction is $250,000 fine and imprisonment for five years.