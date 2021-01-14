Two men were killed in a shoot-out with an off-duty police officer last night.
A third suspect is in police custody.
The Express was told that at about 7pm, a 33-year-old police constable was walking along the Lady Chancellor Road, with his girlfriend, when they saw three men in a gold Nissan Almera looking at them.
One of the men got out with a gun and fired on the officer.
The officer fired back at the suspect who was standing near the car. The suspect was wounded.
The two other men ran.
The injured man was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died.
He has been identified as Franklyn De Freitas of Richplain Road, Diego Martin.
Wednesday was his 25th birthday.
Task Force officers, under the supervisions of ASP Bhagwandeen, and Inspector Yearwood, searched the area.
While this was being done, a man who matched the description of one of the suspects reported to the Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
He is now under police guard.
The third suspect was found dead this morning in a busy area off Lady Chancellor by officers of the Port of Spain Task Force.