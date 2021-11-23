A man who went to take in the sea breeze at Mayaro on his birthday was arrested by police.
The man, of Iere Village, Princes Town, was charged with breaching the Public Health Covid-19 regulations, having being found on the beach for recreational purposes and not wearing a face mask.
He was arrested at the beach off Beaumont Road, police said.
Officers of the Mayaro CID and Court and Process staff were conducting an exercise when they spotted the man standing on the sand near the seashore.
He was one of three people who were arrested by police on Mayaro beach during the police exercise, conducted between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day.
The two other people who also violated the “no beach” regulation were a man of Bel Air Road, Mayaro, and a woman of McLean Trace, Princes Town.
Three people of Guayaguayare were also charged with public health fixed penalty notices, for the offence of failure to wear a face mask in public. Police Constable Sarabjit laid the charges.