Seventy-one fixed penalty notices were issued early this morning by officers of the Central Division Task Force after they shut down birthday celebrations at a restaurant.
Around 11.45pm on Saturday, Sergeants (Ag) Andrews and John along with Corporal Hamilton and officers of the Central Division Task Force, received information regarding the Public Health Ordinance Regulations.
The team of officers went to Passage to Asia Restaurant, St Yves Street, Chaguanas, where they observed several persons, many of whom were without face masks, participating in the event.
The officers stopped the event and issued 71 fixed penalty notices for failure to wear masks in a public space. Among the persons ticketed was one police officer. Patrons are also expected to be charged by summons for convening over the limit outlined by Section 3(1) of the PUBLIC HEALTH [2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (2019-nCoV)] REGULATIONS.
The regulations state there must be no gathering of more than ten persons.
The owner of the establishment may also face a third charge for allowing the event to take place on his premises. The officers will proceed by summons in the laying of the charges.
A popular artist also performed for guests at the birthday party.
The TTPS would like to remind the public to abide by Public Health Regulations to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure your safety and the safety of those closest to you.