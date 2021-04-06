A woman who went to celebrate her birthday at a beach in Mayaro on Monday, has died.
Shivanie Ramkarran, 24, was pronounced dead at the Mayaro Health Facility at around 6pm.
Police said Ramkarran was bathing in the water off Double Bridge, Guayaguayare, when she she began floundering and went under..
She resurfaced a few minutes later, police said, and was taken to the health facility.
Police said the woman was spending the day at the beach with relatives.
Ramkarran posted a photo on social media on Sunday in celebration of her birthday. Her caption read, "Thankful for another year of life!"
Ramkarran was the second person to drown on the east coast over the long weekend.
Stephen Marcano, 39, a fire officer attached to the Gasparillo Fire Station, drowned during a rescue attempt on Sunday.
Police said around 5.30 p.m., Marcano went into the choppy waters off Mayaro to save his niece and other bathers who were in difficulty.
However, Marcano got into difficulty himself and was swept away.
A short time later, his unresponsive body washed ashore.
Attempts were made to resuscitate Marcano and paramedics took him to Mayaro District Hospital, where he died.
According to relatives, Marcano took his family to the beach off Vicks Avenue, Guayaguayare Road, Mayaro, to celebrate his wife’s birthday.