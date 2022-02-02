HOMICIDE detectives are investigating a shooting incident which has claimed the life of a man found in a wheelchair in San Fernando.
A police report said that at around 6.10 p.m. PCs Blanche and Choutie were standing in the yard of the Municipal Police Station at Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando, when a man walked up.
The man told police that minutes earlier he observed the victim motionless, in a wheelchair with injuries to his legs in the vicinity of the PTSC bus terminal.
He told the officers that pushed the victim in the wheelchair to the entrance leading to the San Fernando General Hospital, then left.
Paramedics of the Emergency Health Services found the man in the wheelchair, but he could not be revived.
A district medical officer pronounced him dead at the scene.
Crime scene investigators, as well as PC Latchman and Nelson officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III responded.
Police said the victim was later identified as Bobby Sohan, of South Oropouche.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Homicide Bureau of Region III at 652-0495, San Fernando police at 652-2564, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, or 911, or send information via the TTPS app.