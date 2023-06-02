Officers of the Southern Police Division believe they have made a dent in motor vehicle theft operations, with the recovery of hundreds of thousands of dollars in vehicle parts stashed in a bushy area in New Grant, on Wednesday.
Almost half a kilometre inside a dirt track in North Trace, police officers pulled out from beneath the branches of trees and wild vines parts as small as a headlight to almost entire shells of vehicles.
The recovery operation of the vehicle parts began on Wednesday afternoon, and Southern Division officers, led by Insp Roland Ramlogan, worked until almost midnight.
At that time, only about three-quarter of the number of parts had been retrieved from the bushes and seized by police.
Snr Supt of the Southern Police Division Richard Smith, Sgt Bacchus and CID officers returned yesterday morning to finish the recovery operation.
“We found harnesses (wiring system for vehicles), engines, doors, trunk lids, back lids for station wagons, bonnets, headlights wrapped in plastic wrap, seats, the entire interior of vehicles, as well as parts such as front and back cuts, which are for people who are looking for replacement parts for the crashed vehicles,” Smith told reporters at the scene.
He said the vehicle parts recovered in New Grant were mainly from Nissan Tiidas, Toyota Aquas, Honda Citys, Nissan Fielder wagons and Hyundai H100 pick-ups.
“We have approximately six halves of vehicles behind me. The reason for us being here is because of this type of work that we have done. In the past few weeks, we have raided garages in the Southern Police Division.
“Six persons arrested thus far in connection with the vehicles that we have found. Over the last three weeks, we have recovered approximately 20 vehicles of different types. Here, maybe eight vehicles,” said Smith.
He said a vehicle can be considered the second most important investment that a person will make in their lifetime.
“To see this happen to people’s investments, it is heartbreaking,” said the senior superintendent. “Thanks to the brave person who gave the information that enabled us to come here and make this find. We are happy that that person was willing to give us the information to allow this operation.
“It seems that the criminals were using it here for about two or three months because of the dry season. They could drive through this dirt road at speed with people’s property. Not caring whether they destroy it or not because it is to be cut up. They might still use it again because it was a safe haven for them.”
Smith said officers had information on the criminals who were behind the car thefts, and “we are coming after them”.
And to buyers on the black market, the senior superintendent had this message: “I say to these buyers, have a heart, please. Look at what is happening to these people’s hard-earned money. You are encouraging this trade. Larceny motor vehicle is a serious crime. Only when something happens to them or someone they know, then they realise.
“Think about how many others passed through here before we found this. Think about how many other locations there are. This is one location and we will be going after others because at this stage, information is flowing,” he said.
Smith said the vehicle parts were lodged at the police stations in Princes Town, San Fernando and Ste Madeleine.
He said Insp Lazarus and his team from the Stolen Vehicles Unit in Port of Spain were giving technical assistance in the operation.
Smith said once the items were properly logged and recorded, members of the public who were victims of vehicle theft would be able to view the stolen parts to identify them.