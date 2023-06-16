Police suspect that 15-year-old Nicholas Jordan was killed as a result of gang violence.
Jordan, of Blanchisseuse, was one of two persons killed on Thursday night along Mt Pleasant Road in Arima.
The other victim was identified as Aneil Toolsie, 34, of Mt Pleasant Road.
However, police do not suspect that Jordan was the intended target, but was a casualty of gang violence, and for being in close proximity to the intended target.
The Express was told that at about 8.10 p.m. both Jordan and Toolsie were liming with a group of men along the pavement of Mt Pleasant Road when they observed a masked man walking towards them.
Without warning, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot at the group.
Four persons, including Jordan and Toolsie were shot.
The suspect then fled the scene.
The police and paramedics were notified, and a team of officers led by ASP Rajkumar responded.
However, Jordan died on the scene.
Toolsie, as well as his brother Ryan, and Jordan's father Aeshwar, were all taken to the Arima District Hospital.
Aneil Toolsie, however, died while undergoing treatment.
His brother, who was shot in the abdomen and mouth, was stabilized and then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
Aeshwar Jordan, 47, suffered graze injuries to his forehead and left foot.
He was treated and discharged.
Crime scene investigators recovered 13 spent 9mm shells as well as one projectile from the scene, which was also visited by Sgt Caldon, Sgt Ramjohn, Sgt De Souze, and Cpl Gonzales, among others.