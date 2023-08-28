Blanchisseuse resident Oreon Gomez is missing.
He was last seen on Saturday and reported missing to the Arima police station on Sunday.
Gomez, 21, of Morne La Croix, Blanchisseuse, is of African descent, five feet, eight inches tall and brown in complexion with a braided hairstyle. He has a tattoo on his chest and upper arm with the initials “OG”.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Arima police station at 667-3563. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911, or through any police station.