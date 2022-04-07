To daddy with love: Grief-stricken siblings Faith, left, Terrell and Melicia display love and affection for one another and their brother Mickello as he delivers his segment of the eulogy for their father, the late soca icon Blaxx (Dexter Stewart), at the Queen’s Park Savannah yesterday. Speakers hailed Blaxx as a doting father who loved his children dearly. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK