Blaxx’s sister Avelia Stewart yesterday called for more to be done to honour the contributions of this country’s leading cultural practitioners.
Speaking at the funeral service for her beloved brother, Stewart said while she was thankful to local and regional media for recognising her brother following his passing, “publicity is not support”.
“It would be negligent of me if I didn’t express that media publicity is not support, especially given the contributions Dexter made to our beloved Trinidad and Tobago. Please don’t wait until someone dies to acknowledge them for their contribution. Please note publicity is not support. We need to do a better job by our entertainers and the citizens at large who, through their work, contribute to the development and visibility of our beloved twin-island state,” Stewart said.
Blaxx’s three eldest children, Mickello, 26, Terrell, 26, and Melicia, 21, meanwhile, all spoke of having to come to terms at an early age of the importance of sharing their father with an adoring public. His youngest, Faith, ten, stood at their side on stage, playing with a bunch of heart-shaped balloons.
“Growing up as the child of an entertainer has its ups and downs. In the younger years we never fully understood why you cannot be around him 24/7 from the long band practices and studio time and the months he left out of the country. It became clear as we grew older these were some of the sacrifices made by my father for us, his children,” Mickello related.
Melicia recalled Blaxx as the loudest mouth in the household, saying “a normal conversation will turn into a conversation for everybody on the street, doh talk about when we used to get bouff”.
Terrell meanwhile called Blaxx “the best father I can ask for”.
“He showed us, all of us, values and morals, respect our elders, take care of women. We miss you, we know you loved us. You legacy will live on,” Terrell said.