There are now no commissioners on the Police Service Commission.
President Paula-Mae Weekes today accepted the resignation with immediate effect of Bliss Seepersad as Chairman and Member of the Police Service Commission.
It follows the resignation of commissioners Roger Kawalsingh, Courtney McNish and Susan Craig-James.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has responded to news of the latest resignation.
In a statement, she said: The resignation of controversial Chairman, Bliss Seepersad, is the final nail in the coffin of the embattled Police Service Commission.
The reality that our Police Service has been placed in such an embarrassing and vulnerable position by Attorney General Faris Al Rawi shows just how dangerous his incompetence has become."
Persad-Bissessar said the crisis unfolded because of the involvement of Al Rawi and there is evidence showing a close connection between himself and former PSC Member Roger Kawalsingh that still hasn't been answered as well.
"Yet further, the Prime Minister has not answered questions regarding whether he met Her Excellency the President to influence the PolSC process of selection of an Acting Police Commissioner.
The leadership crisis of the TTPS will no doubt hamper their ability to adequately protect and serve the population. We have already seen a spike in violent murders and it is clear that criminals are taking advantage of this present situation.
This constitutional crisis lies squarely at the feet of Attorney General Faris Al Rawi and he must be held to account. He must do the honourable thing and resign.
The Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley must also clear the air on his involvement in this sordid matter, and account to the people of Trinidad and Tobago. “