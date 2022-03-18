Former Police Service Commission (PolSC) chairman Bliss Seepersad must break her silence and say if she received instructions to withdraw the Police Commissioner Merit List from the President.
At a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday, attorney Sean Sobers said President Paula-Mae Weekes also has a duty to tell the country what happened when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley visited President’s House and encountered Seepersad.
Sobers said Seepersad must answer: “Was it a threat? Was it an instruction? Was it coercion that made you retract that list?”
He said the President was a “brilliant” Court of Appeal judge and had a responsibility to tell the Prime Minister to “go take a walk in the Botanical Gardens”, given that Seepersad was at President’s House at the time.
Sobers said the Prime Minister has questions to answer with respect to what transpired.
He said it takes two people to form the Government—the Prime Minister and the Attorney General.
He questioned whether Rowley’s move to reshuffle former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi was provoked because he got wind that Al-Rawi had leadership ambitions in the PNM.
He said Al-Rawi has been forced to trade in his pen for a shovel.
Sobers noted that the Opposition has a motion of no confidence in Al-Rawi in the Parliament, and has been stressing that he is in an embattled position.
Opposition Senator Wade Mark, speaking about Wednesday’s Cabinet reshuffle, said the country has witnessed a “monumental charade” by a beleaguered Prime Minister to deflect from the real issues gripping the country
The Opposition will not allow the focus to be shifted from the Paria Fuel Trading diving tragedy, where four divers lost their lives and the PolSC fiasco, he said.
Mark noted that Paria chairman Newman George and Paria manager Collin Piper were still in their positions.
With respect to the PolSC, Mark argued that there was a breach of the separation of powers.
Mark said the Opposition says “good riddance” to Al-Rawi, as he pointed out that the former AG has many controversies that remain unanswered, including the alleged controversy surrounding businessman Adrian Scoon and the party boat issue.
Mark further questioned if a $23 million property contract involving Al-Rawi’s family was renewed for another three years.
He also noted that there are now three ministers in the Agriculture Ministry—Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein, Minister Avinash Singh and recently-appointed Minister Nigel De Freitas.
Mark asked if Singh was also the manager of Rowley’s Tobago sheep and goat farm, which exports meat.
He called on Singh to say if he spends the majority of his time managing the Prime Minister’s Tobago farm.
—Anna Ramdass