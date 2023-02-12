Two men have been killed in Caroni and Blanchisseuse.
The deceased have been identified as Yoelves Ponce and Naim Martin.
Martin was fatally shot at about 9 p.m. on Saturday along O'Connor Street in Blanchisseuse.
Residents of the area heard a series of gunshots and upon investigating they found Martin and two other men lying on the ground in a pool of blood.
The police and paramedics were notified and the injured men were taken for medical treatment.
However, Martin died shortly after.
The other two victims remained warded in a serious condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
Officers of the North Eastern Division, under the supervision of ACP Mystar, along with officials from the Homicide Bureau responded to this incident.
Police currently have no motive for the shooting.
About an hour later, Ponce was fatally shot along Sieunarine Trace in Kelly Village.
Residents of the area heard gunshots and upon investigating they found the 23-year-old man bleeding from multiple gunshot injuries.
He was taken for medical treatment at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
However, Ponce died while undergoing treatment.