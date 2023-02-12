Yoelvis Ponce

KILLED IN CARONI: Yoelvis Ponce

Two men have been killed in Caroni and Blanchisseuse.

The deceased have been identified as Yoelves Ponce and Naim Martin.

Martin was fatally shot at about 9 p.m. on Saturday along O'Connor Street in Blanchisseuse.

Residents of the area heard a series of gunshots and upon investigating they found Martin and two other men lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

The police and paramedics were notified and the injured men were taken for medical treatment.

However, Martin died shortly after.

The other two victims remained warded in a serious condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Officers of the North Eastern Division, under the supervision of ACP Mystar, along with officials from the Homicide Bureau responded to this incident.

Police currently have no motive for the shooting.

About an hour later, Ponce was fatally shot along Sieunarine Trace in Kelly Village.

Residents of the area heard gunshots and upon investigating they found the 23-year-old man bleeding from multiple gunshot injuries.

He was taken for medical treatment at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

However, Ponce died while undergoing treatment.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Papa Mel’ wins hearts at Skinner Park

‘Papa Mel’ wins hearts at Skinner Park

Romel “Papa Mel” Lezama announced himself in emphatic fashion with a heart-warming, deeply impacting performance at Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park, San Fernando, yesterday.

Lezama, a resident at the Youth Training and Rehabilitation Centre (YTRC), made history when he became the first inmate ever to qualify for a National Calypso Monarch semifinal last week.

SSA yet to account for $2.1b in spending

The Strategic Services Agency (SSA) has spent $2.1 billion since 2009, but has not submitted audited statements accounting for this expenditure.

Auditor General Lorelly Pujadas confirmed in an e-mail dated February 6 to Opposition Senator Wade Mark that there are outstanding certified audit reports from the agency for the period 2009 to 2021, a period covering 12 years.

The SSA is an intelligence-gathering agency.

DON’T RUSH TO JUDGE

DON’T RUSH TO JUDGE

As the probe relating to the $20 million default judgment awarded to nine men freed of the kidnapping and murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman continues, lead investigator, retired Appeal Court Judge Stanley John, is urging citizens who are “justifiably appalled and outraged” over the matter to “withhold” their judgment until completion of the investigation.

Recommended for you