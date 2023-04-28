POLICE are at the scene in New Grant where an elderly woman with blood and bruises was found dead in her bedroom.
At around 9 a.m. on Friday, neighbours went to check on pensioner Odessa Constance, 76, in her home on Matiste Road in Hindustan and discovered her unresponsive.
Police were told she was last seen alive on her porch at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Responding police officers of the Princes Town reported that there appeared to be a wound over her left ear with minor swelling on her face and blood over her face and neck, as well as on her bed.