A Valencia teenager is suspected to have drowned while bathing in a river in his community on Monday.
Joshua Seemungal, 18, of K.P. Lands, was bathing with a group of friends in Blue Basin River on Quare Road.
A 15-year-old boy who witnessed the incident told police that they were in the river when at around 4.55 p.m. Seemungal started experiencing difficulties and he and others attempted a rescue.
When they were not successful, they raised an alarm and passerby assisted in retrieving Seemungal from the river.
They placed him on the bank and when Seemungal’s brother, Dillon, arrived at the scene he attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
However, Seemungal remained motionless.
The Emergency Health Services (EHS) and Valencia Police officers were contacted.
EHS paramedics checked Seemungal’s vital signs, but he remained unresponsive.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to the Sangre Grande mortuary pending a post-mortem at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex mortuary.
Cpl Baksh is continuing investigations.