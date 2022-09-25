Former senior officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police service (TTPS) are currently under investigation after it was discovered that police lights had been attached to vehicles that were not registered to have them.
The investigation comes at a time when criminals are donning police gear and utilising sirens and blue lights on vehicles to commit crime.
Sources told the Sunday Express that over the last four months, three rented vehicles had been seized that were outfitted with sirens and lights, but had not been registered to have them. The lights and sirens were removed, and the evidence was catalogued before the vehicles were returned to the respective company.
When this was done, investigators were told that the requests for the lights and sirens to be placed despite lacking the proper authorisation, had been made by former senior officials in the TTPS.
Among the three cars, two vehicles were routinely utilised by a former legal officer for the TTPS.
As a result of the discovery, investigators are currently in the process of tracing whether other vehicles which were rented by the service in the past had been similarly outfitted.
The company in question had reportedly been contracted for a period of time to provide vehicles to the TTPS at an estimated $50 million.
However, it was said that officials at the time did not go through the “proper channels” to get the vehicles equipped with the necessary lights and sirens, but rather just attached the devices to these vehicles.
Sensitive enquiry
When contacted for comment last week, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob confirmed an investigation is ongoing into the use of unregistered sirens and lights. However, he said that due to the stage and sensitive nature of the enquiry, he was not able to provide any details.
“What I can say is that there have been several reports within recent times where victims have alleged that crimes were committed against them by persons wearing uniforms which resemble police wear, and with vehicles which resemble police cars and SUVs. So last month we took the decision to stop the use of balaclavas, and it’s a first step across the board to deal with the issue,” Jacob said.
He noted that the executive of the police service was also continuing their push to bring new uniforms to the service to ensure that officers are easily identifiable.
In the interim, he added that any persons who may be in situations where tactical or operational wear was necessary, they will be chaperoned by an officer in “normal uniform”, which is a grey shirt and blue pants for men, and all-blue shirt and skirt for women.
Jacob also reminded his officers that they were supposed to wear their police-issued badges to help distinguish legitimate police officers from criminals.
“That will be maintained as we take steps to bring order back in a situation that is uncomfortable for us and I appreciate how uncomfortable it is for the public,” Jacob said.