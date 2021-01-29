OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has questioned whether Wednesday’s motion of no confidence against National Security Minister Stuart Young was “shut down” to prevent her from revealing further mismanagement of Government’s exemption policy to enter Trinidad and Tobago.
This as the Siparia MP yesterday said she received information that “on January 26, 2021, the Ministry of National Security granted an exemption request from Blue Waters Ltd for 39 persons from Honduras to enter Trinidad and Tobago on January 28”.
“A request that appears to have been made 11 days prior, on January 15,” Persad-Bissessar claimed in a statement yesterday. “It is insulting to the thousands of citizens of this country who have been stranded abroad, forced to beg and plead to return home, for non-nationals to be granted exemptions with haste.”
Persad-Bissessar said as a concerned population the country must ask “how many non-nationals has Stuart Young granted exemptions to while citizens who have toiled to build this nation have been blocked out”.
Blue Waters chief executive officer Dominic Hadeed yesterday defended the exemptions, saying that technicians from Honduras were necessary for replacement of a main bottling line at the company’s Orange Grove bottled water plant.
In a telephone interview, Hadeed said had the line not been replaced, production would have been halved and at least 600 employees forced on the breadline.
Asked his feelings about the Opposition Leader’s disclosure, Hadeed there was no issue with questions being asked and Blue Waters was willing to answer them.