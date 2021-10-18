Tobago fisherman Atiba Williams, of Main Road, Goodwood, is missing at sea.
Williams’ pirogue was recovered at Canoe Bay in Tobago yesterday afternoon.
A team of police officers visited the area following the discovery of vessel TFT 1730 Mak’ Mak’, which is owned by the parents of Williams, who left from Crown Point last Wednesday.
His sister Makini Williams told the Express that something is not sitting right with the situation as other fishermen who left in other boats at the same time as Williams returned to shore and did not initially report to police that her brother was missing.
“But I keep telling the police it sounds fishy, the whole thing sounds fishy,” Makini Williams said yesterday.
The engine, food, water and GPS equipment all remained intact on the vessel.
Makini Williams denied that her brother is involved in any illegal activity. This comes on the heels of three other Tobago fishermen who went out to sea last week being allegedly held with drugs in Barbados, where they are now in quarantine.
“My brother did not know anything about what was planned. He informed one of the senior police officers in the village that he was going fishing by the rig. He, Pastor George and another man, but he did not know the other man,” Makini Williams said.
She was told by the two fishermen who made it back to shore that while at sea they went fishing in separate areas.
“My brother was looking for dolphin, the other fishermen were looking for barracuda. The barracuda and the dolphin was not in the same place so they went off a little from each other and were to reach back at the same spot to come back in,” she said.
All Tobago Fisherfolk Association president Curtis Douglas told the Express that searches continue to be conducted by fishermen across Tobago for Williams, as well as the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.
“Words cannot describe how I feel about the current situation. We hope for his safe return,” Douglas said.
Commenting on some fishermen being involved in illegal activity, he said: “We have a zero tolerance concerning drug activity. We do not condone or conduct that kind of behaviour.”