A brigade of police and fire officials are currently at the Trinidad and Tobago Yacht Club (TTYC) as two boats are on fire.
The Express was told that a fleet of vessels are under threat from the blaze and efforts are being made to extinguish the fire.
No cause of the fire has yet been determined.
A message was circulated to yacht owners asking that they head down to move their boats.
However, it was advised that such a move may not wise and there could be accessibility issues with the heat.
The fire has caused a massive traffic along the Western main road.