yot2.jpg

A brigade of police and fire officials are currently at the Trinidad  and Tobago Yacht Club (TTYC) as two boats are on fire. 

The Express was told that a fleet of vessels are under threat from the blaze and efforts are being made to extinguish the fire. 

yot1.jpg

No cause of the fire has yet been determined. 

A message was circulated to yacht owners asking that they head down to move their boats. 

yot3.jpg

However, it was advised that such a move may not wise and there could be accessibility issues with the heat.

The fire has caused a massive traffic along the Western main road.

