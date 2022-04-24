Georgetown, Guyana
Police have confirmed that the bodies of two men, including an American Airlines flight attendant, had been found in a car parked at the Marriott Hotel in the capital early yesterday morning.
The authorities said they have launched an investigation into the deaths of 25-year-old Ritchie Hansraj and Justin Teixeira, the flight attendant, and that while there were no visible marks of violence on either of the bodies, they have found a substance believed to be narcotics inside the vehicle.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told on the online publication, News Room, that a plastic container with a white hard substance had been found and that investigators are still awaiting the report from the forensic team to confirm whether the white substance is indeed narcotics.
The Crime Chief said that the Facebook accounts of both young men are being examined by investigators, noting “their last posts which were made appropriately eight to 15 hours ago appeared to be of some investigative value”.
Hansraj’s last post on Facebook stated: “I hope the world find peace today I love you all,” while Teixeira wrote on his page “Life is like a coin. You can spend it any way you wish, but you only spend it once”. —CMC