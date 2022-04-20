FISHERMEN and Friends of the Sea general secretary Gary Aboud says more could have been done to save the men trapped aboard the stricken vessel MV Fair Chance when it overturned off Trinidad’s north coast on April 2.
“If they did all that they could, they would have entered the vessel while it was still at sea,” said Aboud. “Instead they dragged it ashore in a way that it would sink.”
An irate-sounding Aboud continued: “They said that the waters were too rough and they could not dive, but there are all types of floatation devices that they could have used to ensure that the vessel didn’t sink. In an emergency response rescue operation you dive immediately, but after waiting for 48 hours it became a recovery exercise and no one would have ever dreamed it would have taken them three Godforsaken weeks to recover the bodies.
“If I were a seaman I would be disgraced with the amount of time it took because I dive and I could have told you there those divers did S#@%.”
In a news release on Monday night, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) said, after raising the vessel on Monday, they recovered three bodies that had been trapped inside, while one more body remained unaccounted for.
Explaining what took the TTCG so long to do so, the release stated that even before Monday they tried several times to retrieve the bodies but with cargo still on board this proved challenging and for the commercial divers who had been hired.
On April 2, the St Vincent and the Grenadines-registered vessel left the Port of Port of Spain with a load of scrap metal on board.
Around 3 p.m. that day the vessel encountered rough seas and overturned five nautical miles off the north coast.
Two crew members, Derrel Small and Jaron McIntosh, were able to climb on to the hull of the vessel and were taken to the Coast Guard’s headquarters at Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas, by a passing pleasure boat.
The missing crew members were the boat’s captain, Dexter Chance, along with Owen Prescott, Quincey Baptiste, Devon Celestine and Eric Calliste.
Long process
On Monday night, the Coast Guard explained that they initially attempted to tow the vessel from where it was, but due to its size and cargo aboard they were unable to do so.
“Nevertheless, the Coast Guard remained with Fair Chance even as she drifted outside of Trinidad and Tobago’s jurisdiction and into Venezuelan waters in the hope that other survivors could be found,” the TTCG said.
It continued: “A commercial tug was able to rendezvous with the Coast Guard vessel and take the Fair Chance in tow. This exercise began in the afternoon of April 3 and Fair Chance was towed to calmer waters in the Chaguaramas area, arriving in the morning of April 5.”
Attempts were made that day to make the site safe for diving operations to commence. However, that night, the Fair Chance sank to the seabed, the TTCG said.
“Notwithstanding this, the Coast Guard made urgent attempts to send divers into the vessel but all attempts to gain entry were unsuccessful due to the large amounts of cargo and other debris that had blocked the hatches and doorways,” the release added.
The TTCG said even commercial divers hired by shipping agents for the Fair Chance also made attempts to have the bodies removed but the debris proved too much for them as well.
“Attempts were made to remove the cargo and debris piece by piece by Coast Guard and commercial divers, and this continued into April 7 when the remains of one person were recovered,” the release said,
It added that a salvage company was hired to cut a hole in the deck on the vessel to retrieve the bodies but neither divers from the company or the TTCG’s own were able to get into the Fair Chance.
They said it was then they realised that the only way to get the bodies out was to re-float the boat, “a long process that was only completed on April 17”.
The next day, accompanied by the police, the TTCG got into the boat where they found the bodies of three men.