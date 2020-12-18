For the love of Annie - Icacos Village Cedros.jpg

Icacos, Cedros

Police suspect that the woman whose body was found floating off the coast of Granville, Cedros, may not be a national, and are seeking to send her picture and description to INTERPOL to assist in her identification.

A senior homicide detective said that her body will be checked for identifying marks, such as scars, birthmarks and tattoos, and a description is expected to be forwarded to INTERPOL for their intervention.

No one has come forward to police seeking to identify the woman, whose body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

The body was first spotted by fishermen around 10.30 a.m. off platform 14 in the Gulf of Paria, and Coast Guard officers were alerted about the find.

The body was seen floating face down, and a floatation device was strapped around the torso.

Coast guard officers retrieved the body by mid-afternoon and brought it onto the Cedros jetty.

On Saturday, the bodies of seven adults and four children, including an 11-month-old baby, were found off the coast of Guiria by Venezuelan authorities.

Nine adults and children who were also believed to be on board are said to be still missing.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity can contact police at their emergency numbers 999, or 555, Crime Stoppers 800-TIPS (8477), or send information to the TTPS app or text Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at 482-GARY (4279).

Corporations facing $$ woes for truck-borne water in rural areas...

A money issue at regional corporations is adding to people’s problems to get water.

Acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government Raymond Seepaul says municipal corporations, particularly in rural areas, are facing a funding challenge to provide communities without water with a truck-borne supply.

Extension of stay for Venezuelans

Registered Venezuelans will get another extension of their stay in Trinidad and Tobago, this time to June 3, 2021, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced yesterday.

The current registration cards expire on December 30. There was a previous extension from June to December, 2020.

T&T not involved in migrant drowning

The reliance on “erroneous reports” by the Inter American Human Rights Commission (IAHRC) and functionaries of the Organisation of American States (OAS) general secretariat with respect to the drowning of 20-plus Venezuelans appears to target Trinidad and Tobago without basis.