Police suspect that the woman whose body was found floating off the coast of Granville, Cedros, may not be a national, and are seeking to send her picture and description to INTERPOL to assist in her identification.
A senior homicide detective said that her body will be checked for identifying marks, such as scars, birthmarks and tattoos, and a description is expected to be forwarded to INTERPOL for their intervention.
No one has come forward to police seeking to identify the woman, whose body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James.
The body was first spotted by fishermen around 10.30 a.m. off platform 14 in the Gulf of Paria, and Coast Guard officers were alerted about the find.
The body was seen floating face down, and a floatation device was strapped around the torso.
Coast guard officers retrieved the body by mid-afternoon and brought it onto the Cedros jetty.
On Saturday, the bodies of seven adults and four children, including an 11-month-old baby, were found off the coast of Guiria by Venezuelan authorities.
Nine adults and children who were also believed to be on board are said to be still missing.
Anyone with information on the woman's identity can contact police at their emergency numbers 999, or 555, Crime Stoppers 800-TIPS (8477), or send information to the TTPS app or text Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at 482-GARY (4279).