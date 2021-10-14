The body of a man was found floating in the Gulf of Paria, near King’s Wharf, San Fernando, yesterday.
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify him.
Fishermen and vendors who reside and work at King’s Wharf told police he was not known to them.
The man’s body was observed around midday and officers of the San Fernando police and Riverine Patrol Unit responded and brought it ashore.
Police said the man was clad in a black pants and there appeared to be no marks of violence on his body.
The body was taken to the San Fernando mortuary pending identification.
Anyone with information can contact San Fernando police at 652-2564, 652-1771, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, or 911, or send the information to the TTPS app.