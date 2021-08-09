THE BODY of a man found off Sea Lots, Port of Spain, last week Wednesday following Tuesday’s floods in the city remained officially unidentified up to last night.
Police said that around 4 p.m. residents of Sea Lots contacted the Besson Street police after they observed a body floating close to shore.
Besson Street police arrived and they contacted the Coast Guard who brought the body ashore.
The body was then taken to the Port of Spain Mortuary.
Contacted yesterday Besson Street police said they have not yet received any positive identification on the man and, as a result, a post-mortem will not be performed until they do.
Officers said the man was last seen in the Dry River and may have been caught off guard during the rains that fell heavily in St Ann’s and Maraval, sending tonnes of flood water and debris through the Dry River and flooding parts of downtown.
In a Facebook post created on Saturday, a California, United States, man, Philip D’Espyne said the body is that of his older brother, Gene Rennison D’Espyne, 71, who resided in the US for several years before returning to Trinidad.
In an exchange with the Express, he said his brother lived around Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain, was not homeless and owned fertile land in Central.
D’Espyne said his brother was the father of two daughters and one son and while living in the US worked at several banking institutions, including First Boston which was situated in the World Trade Centre, New York, that collapsed following a terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.