A man picking seasonings in a bushy area in Sangre Grande stumbled upon the decomposing body of a murdered man on Saturday.
Police said the victim, whose hands and feet were bound, is yet to be identified.
At around 1.30 p.m. the man was harvesting fresh seasonings at Nonpariel Road, Fishing Pond, when he detected a foul odour.
Upon making checks in the nearby bushes, he observed what appeared to be a corpse approximately ten feet away from the road.
The man contacted police and a team of police officers of the Sangre Grande Police including ASP Fitzworm, Insp. Simon, Sgts Harper and Khan and officers of the Sangre Grande CID and EDTF responded.
Police described the victim as 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an unkempt short Rasta hairstyle, clad in a black t-shirt and black joggers pants.
Both hands and feet were bound together at the back of the body with a blue-colored rope and the body appeared to be in the early stages of decomposition.
Sgt Ramjohn, Cpl Rahim and PC James of Homicide Bureau Region II also responded.
PC James is continuing investigations.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279) or to the TTPS app.