A GROUNDSMAN at Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club in Trincity was on Friday evening found dead, floating in a pond at the location.
Police were called in by one of the homeowners at the premises around 4.30 p.m., and informed that the man’s lifeless body was found in the pond.
Police reports state that when officers arrived at the location, they found the man lying on the bank of the pond with a rope tied around his waist.
That rope was placed there by the compound’s security manager, who had retrieved the body prior to the arrival of officers, stated investigators.
The report said after interviewing the man who had contacted them, they were told that his grandmother had asked him, around 4 p.m., to go look for the deceased since she had last seen him about two hours earlier on CCTV cameras.
While carrying out the search, the “informant” saw the man floating face-down in the pond.
Frantically he informed his other family members who, in turn, contacted police and the security manager.
The security manager then entered the pond, tied the rope around the man’s waist and retrieved the body before officers arrived on the scene.
There were a number of caimans circling the body and it was for this reason that the security manager took the decision to have it removed to the bank, said police.
Investigators said they did not immediately observe any marks of violence on the man’s body, and therefore homicide was not suspected.
However a senior officer told the Sunday Express yesterday that an autopsy will still have to be carried out on the body to determine the exact cause of death.