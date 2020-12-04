The body believed to be that of missing 18-year-old Ashanti Riley has been found.
At around 8:05 am today a party of officers from the Anti Kidnapping Unit went to a road in a forested area in La Canoa, Santa Cruz, based on information from an ‘informant’.
They discovered the body of Riley in a watercourse about 60 feet from the roadway.
Riley was last seen at around 4.15 pm on Sunday, when she left in a PH taxi heading to San Juan for her grandmother's birthday. Footage captured on CCTV showed her entering a Nissan Almera car.
The driver was detained on Monday.
That day, the family got a call that the girl’s body had been found in the Maracas Valley. It turned out to be a false report.
Riley was a fifth form pupil of the Aranguez North Secondary School.