The body of an older man was found under a tree at the Botanical Gardens near President’s House in Port of Spain on Monday.
At around 9.25a.m, a jogger said he followed a smell and found the body.
Police said the body is that of a man of Indian decent, five feet eight inches tall, clad in a black Tee shirt, black pants, bare feet, short beard, approximately sixty years old, dark brown complexion, laying under a tree, on its back with a market bag.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Winston Maharaj, ASP Walker, as well as Sgt Pinder and other officers of the Homicide Bureau visited the scene.
Police suspect the man was a street dweller.