The decomposing body of a man was discovered this afternoon in a forested area off the North Coast Road, near the Maracas Look Out.
The Express was told that at about 3.05 p.m. a group of men were cutting trees some 400 feet off the roadway, when they detected a foul stench.
Upon checking, they observed the badly decomposed body of a human being.
They notified the police and a team of officers from the North Eastern Division and the Homicide Bureau responded.
The body, the Express was told was clad in overalls which are similar to that worn by personnel from Tucker Energy Services in Chaguaramas.
However, up to press time, police could not confirm who the identity of the deceased was.
Yesterday marked one month since the 33-year-old Zephaniah Harripaul went missing.
Harripaul, a supervisor at Tucker Energy Services in Chaguaramas, was snatched from his place of work around 2 a.m. on February 17.
He was outside working when two men visited the building. They told security guards they were there “to pick up a man” who worked at the location. Harripaul went to his office to retrieve a flashlight, and this was when he was snatched and bundled into a vehicle which then sped off. He has not been heard from since.
Police have been pleading with the public to come forward with intelligence that could lead to Harripaul’s discovery.
Last week, Crime Stoppers offered a $100,000 reward for information that could lead to ‘the safe release’ of the 33-year-old.
“Someone out there knows what happened, so let us know, and you can do so anonymously, and we will do the rest,” police noted.