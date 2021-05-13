crime

THE BODY of a 41-year-old man was found tied to a tree on Tuesday in El Socorro.

He is Videsh Ramlogan.

Police said that around 4 p.m., residents of Sadoo Trace called Barataria Police Station and said they found a man’s body in a grove of trees in the area and it appeared that he had been dead for some time.

Officers went to the scene and Ramlogan’s body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, where it is expected to be examined tomorrow.

Port of Spain Homicide Bureau officers are continuing investigations.

