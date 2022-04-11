The decomposing body of a man with marks of violence to the neck discovered in Couva on Saturday has been identified.
It is that of Darrel Lezama, 40, a father of four.
He is from Couva.
He was identified by family members.
A police report said that at around 5.30 p.m. officers of the Couva Police Station received a tip-off that a decomposing body at the side of the road at Basta Hall.
Cpl Dhanai and PC Scott responded and observed the body of a man in a grassy area approximately 50 feet off the roadway.
The deceased was described as of African descent, with dreadlocks, brown complexion, and a tattoo of the word “Popo” on the stomach.
The body was clad in a white round neck short sleeve jersey, blue three-quarter pants, pink boxers, and black and white slippers.
Officers of the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and Homicide Bureau of Region III also responded.
The body was examined by a district medical officer and removed to the San Fernando mortuary.