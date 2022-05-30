Police are trying to identify the body of a man which was found in Diego Martin on Saturday morning.
At about 6.15 a.m. a resident of Hassanali Street, off RichPlain Road, Diego Martin, detected a stench.
Upon investigating, he found the body of a man in a bamboo grove off the roadway.
The police and paramedics were notified and crime scene investigators recovered four spent 9mm shells at the scene. Residents of the area told police that at about 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday several gunshots had been heard, however, at the time, no one observed anything amiss.