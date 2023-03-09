buccoo

The body of a man who may have been killed, was found in a mangrove in Buccoo, Tobago on Wednesday.

A crab hunter told police that at around 9.45a.m. he happened upon the body of an Indian man, clad in a red jersey, pair of black trousers, and barefooted.

There was a wound to the neck.

Police found no identification, but noted a tattoo of a “key” on the left breast, a tattoo on the back with the words “LEO” and a tattoo on the left shoulder with the words “BISHI”.

The body was taken to the mortuary of the Scarborough General Hospital pending forensic post mortem examination.

