basta

The Basta Hall Public Cemetery.

The decomposing body of a man with marks of violence to the neck was discovered at Couva on Saturday.

Police said the man was not yet identified and are seeking the public’s assistance in the case.

A police report said that at around 5.30 p.m. officers of the Couva Police Station received a tip-off that a decomposing body at the side of the road at Basta Hall.

Cpl Dhanai and PC Scott responded and observed the body of a man in a grassy area approximately 50 feet off the roadway.

The deceased was described as of African descent, with dreadlocks, brown complexion, and a tattoo of the word “Popo” on the stomach.

The body was clad in a white round neck short sleeve jersey, blue three-quarter pants, pink boxers, and black and white slippers.

Officers of the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and Homicide Bureau of Region III also responded.

The body was examined by a district medical officer and removed to the San Fernando mortuary.

