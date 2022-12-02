police tape

THE nude body of a man yet to be identified was discovered floating in the Gulf of Paria in La Romaine on Wednesday.

A resident of Sunset Cove followed the trail of a foul stench and made the discovery at around 10.45 a.m.

The body was found floating face down in the water.

Sgt Singh, PCs Roopchand and WPC Balley, as well as a district medical officer responded.

The body was removed to the San Fernando mortuary and anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, 911, or send the information to the TTPS app.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

People in PoS say Hinds must go

People in PoS say Hinds must go

PEOPLE traversing the streets of Port of Spain yesterday had harsh words for National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, with some wanting the rumour of his firing to be true.

The Express polled several people in Downtown Port of Spain who had all heard and read a misleading Guardian online report that he had been relieved of his post.

By the time the minister of communications dismissed the rumour, people were already openly venting their feelings about Minister Hinds.

The language was mostly colourful, and some unprintable.

“A competent &&*^&*. The most ^&*$%##^^ in the People’s National Movement (PNM) party,” began one man.

I’M DOING MY WORK

I’M DOING MY WORK

I’m still here. You all were wrong.

This, in a nutshell, was the response of National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday after rampant rumours that he had been fired crystallised into an erroneous Guardian online report.

But the reality defied the rumour.

In a staunch commentary posted on Facebook around 3 p.m. following yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Hinds praised the Prime Minister for his “visionary and strong leadership”, before making it clear that he (Hinds) had gone nowhere.

Police take 4% pay raise

Police take 4% pay raise

THE general council of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association has given the green light to the executive to accept the four per cent wage offer, which has been rejected by the public service unions.

The matter is before the Industrial Court and is likely to be pulled if the association accepts the offer.

Govt: $40m fund for flood relief

Govt: $40m fund for flood relief

A $40-million flood-relief fund has been announced by the Government to “provide sustenance and comfort for those directly distressed by the recent weather emergency”.

The emergency-assistance fund was announced by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) yesterday, and comes after almost a week of severe flooding in Bamboo Settlement #2 and parts of Central Trinidad, several areas in the South and a number of communities in the East.

Carol survives but animals swept away

Carol survives but animals swept away

CAROL Moller has survived the deluge from the Nariva Swamp that broke down and washed away a concrete wall that surrounded her property along the Manzanilla-Mayaro Road, but many of her beloved animals on her property were not spared its wrath.

An exhausted Moller, 80, was found alive on Wednesday by her brother, Garnet, 75, and some of his friends who, earlier this week, had tried to convince her to leave her property, which appeared to be on the verge of collapse and being washed away into the Atlantic Ocean, on the edge of Manzanilla-Mayaro Road.

Despite the pleadings of her brother, his friends, Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Anil Juteram, police and fire officers, who waded through flood waters to get to her on Monday, she remained steadfast in her decision to stay on the property.

Recommended for you