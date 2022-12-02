THE nude body of a man yet to be identified was discovered floating in the Gulf of Paria in La Romaine on Wednesday.
A resident of Sunset Cove followed the trail of a foul stench and made the discovery at around 10.45 a.m.
The body was found floating face down in the water.
Sgt Singh, PCs Roopchand and WPC Balley, as well as a district medical officer responded.
The body was removed to the San Fernando mortuary and anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, 911, or send the information to the TTPS app.