THE TATTOO on the back of the headless corpse, found floating at a beach at Toco on Monday, has led police to the identity.
Police were told the body was that of a Venezuelan man named Alvaro Cova Carrion, who had been residing in Trinidad.
A police report said that around 12.50 p.m., a 32-year-old Venezuelan man who resides at St Augustine went to the police.
He told officers he received a phone call from a friend who lives in San Fernando, and information via Facebook, that their friend, Carrion, was found at a beach at Toco.
Upon viewing Facebook images, he observed the tattoo which his friend had on his back.
Police were told the men had been friends for approximately 15 years in Tucupita, Venezuela.
He further told police he had been in Trinidad for the past two years, and last saw Carrion alive about one year ago at Cunupia. He was the father of two.
The headless corpse was discovered floating near the Toco shoreline around 4 p.m. on Monday.
Two people fishing at Penzance Beach spotted the corpse in the water, and alerted residents and the police.
A resident of the area swam out to sea with a length of rope and brought the body ashore more than an hour later.
Toco police officers Cpl Telesford and PC Harrinanan responded, and observed the body was that of a man of slim build, and light brown in complexion.
There was a tattoo on the victim’s back, with the words “Leonora Isabel”.
The body was clad in burgundy underwear and a pair of blue jeans.