Police believe they have found Reagan Reece, the accountant who went missing on June 6.
On Sunday, a body believed to be his, was exhumed from a grave at Windy Hill, Arouca.
Police were led to the scene by a tip.
At 2.45p.m, homicide officers went to Palm Drive. About 100 feet off the road was an abandoned shack.
Near the shack was a freshly dug mound, covered by a circularly wooden board.
A cadaver dog and undertakers were brought.
Six feet down, they found the body, wrapped in cloth and plastic.
There was a tattoo on the chest.
Reece, 45, is a Guyanese national, and lived at Nautilus Circular, Bon Air West, Arouca.
He was last seen at 2p.m. at Lopinot Junction, Arouca, driving his Hyundai Tucson.
He was wearing black three-quarter pants, black tee shirt and black sneakers.
Police were told that Reece's vehicle has been spotted several times, and there was an attempt to sell it.