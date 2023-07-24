reagan

Missing: Reagan Reece

Police believe they have found Reagan Reece, the accountant who went missing on June 6.

On Sunday, a body believed to be his, was exhumed from a grave at Windy Hill, Arouca.

Police were led to the scene by a tip.

At 2.45p.m, homicide officers went to Palm Drive. About 100 feet off the road was an abandoned shack.

Reece

The vehicle belonging to Reece

Near the shack was a freshly dug mound, covered by a circularly wooden board.

A cadaver dog and undertakers were brought.

Six feet down, they found the body, wrapped in cloth and plastic.

There was a tattoo on the chest.

Reece, 45, is a Guyanese national, and lived at Nautilus Circular, Bon Air West, Arouca.

He was last seen at 2p.m. at Lopinot Junction, Arouca, driving his Hyundai Tucson.

He was wearing black three-quarter pants, black tee shirt and black sneakers.

Police were told that Reece's vehicle has been spotted several times, and there was an attempt to sell it.

