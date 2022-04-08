THE COAST Guard recovered one body from inside the St Vincent-registered MV Fair Chance yesterday.
Up to last night they were unable to say who he was, but the body was handed to the police and a post-mortem is to be done.
In a statement, the T&T Coast Guard said they searched the vessel yesterday morning and their sailors, “in conjunction with commercial divers provided by the owner of motor vessel Fair Chance, were conducting dives to remove cargo that was blocking the entry ways to the vessel when they discovered the body of one deceased male”.
The body was subsequently handed over to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service for further investigation, the TTCG.
They extended condolences to the man’s relatives, adding that they “remain committed to continuing searches, in conjunction with partner agencies, for the remaining missing persons”.
Two survivors who were picked up by a passing boat on Saturday have been identified as Derrel Small and Jeron McIntosh.
The body found yesterday may be that of the boat’s captain. Dexter Chance. or may be that of the other crew members, Owen Prescott, Quincey Baptiste, Devon Celestine or Eric Calliste.
The vessel overturned off Trinidad’s North Coast around 3.40 p.m. on Saturday. Two crew members were able to climb out and made their way on to the hull, where they were rescued by a passing pleasure craft, which took them to Coast Guard headquarters.
The Fair Chance then drifted into Venezuelan waters, but was eventually towed back to Trinidad.