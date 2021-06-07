THE body of a unidentified man wrapped in plastic wrap and a bedsheet was discovered at Morvant on Sunday.
Around 2.15 p.m. officials of Crime Stoppers contacted officers of the Morvant Police Station and informed them of a report of a body wrapped in a sheet in a drain off Angeline Street.
Officers found the body in an advanced state of decomposition, wrapped in a grey and blue coloured sheet and plastic wrap.
Police said that there appeared to be wounds to the throat.
The body was described as a man of African descent, corn row hairstyle, dark brown in complexion, medium built, bareback, clad in a dark coloured 3/4 jeans, boxers and one side of black Air Force One Nike sneaker on the left foot.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, for an autopsy.
Crime scene investigators also processed the scene.
