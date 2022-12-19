The man whose body was wrapped in plastic and dumped at the side of the highway extension in South Oropouche more than a week ago was beaten, strangled, and smothered in the plastic.
The body was identified as that of Reed Richards, an ex-convict of Dow Village, South Oropouche, police said.
An autopsy done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, found that Richards died of shock and haemorrage, ligature strangulation to the neck, smothering of the mouth and face, chest compression and blunt force injury to the head.
The body was discovered on December 6 on the south bound lane of the highway.
An anonymous caller tipped off the police, and officers found the body was wrapped in a clear plastic, like cling wrap.
Responding to the crime scene were the ASP Victor, Sgt Ramlogan of the South-Western Police Division, Homicide detective Insp Jones, Cpl Seecharan of the South-Western Division Task Force and others.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III are investigating the case.