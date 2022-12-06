The body of a man yet to be identified was discovered wrapped in plastic and dumped at the side of the highway extension in South Oropouche on Tuesday evening.
Police were told of the find on the south bound lane of the highway by an anonymous caller to the police hotline at around 5.45 p.m.
Police said that the body was wrapped in clear plastic, like cling wrap.
A senior police officer said that it is not yet known if the body bore wounds or if he was wrapped in the plastic and suffocated.
The officer said the plastic would have to be dusted for fingerprints before it was unwound from the corpse at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.
Officers ascertained that the body was that of a man of African descent, who appeared to be in his 40’s, slim built, brown complexion and approximately 178 centimetres (five feet ten inches) tall.
Responding to the crime scene were the ASP Victor, Sgt Ramlogan of the South-Western Police Division, Homicide detective Insp Jones, Cpl Seecharan of the South-Western Division Task Force and others.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, Homicide Region III at 652-0495, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, 911, or send the information to the TTPS app, or the Hunters Search and Rescue Team at 475-4350.