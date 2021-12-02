THE body of a man found partially wrapped in plastic in Belmont on Monday has been identified as Otis “Tyson” Sylvan, 23.
Police said around 5.30 p.m. that day, officers from Morvant Police Station were told of a body found near a now-defunct primary school at Maryland Hill, Belmont. The man’s body was in a drain at the side of the road, wrapped in an orange-coloured piece of cloth.
Officers who examined Sylvan’s body found that his head had been wrapped in plastic, while the rest of his body from his waist down had also been wrapped in plastic.
The body was later moved to the Port of Spain Mortuary and then brought yesterday to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, where it was tested for Covid-19 and will be examined later this week to determine the cause of death.
His relatives, who asked not to be named, admitted that Sylvan was “no stranger to the law”.
They claimed gang members in the area wanted him to commit robberies on their behalf, but he told them that since he started a relationship with a woman he wanted no more of that life.
They said last week gang members came to his home and demanded that he accompany them, but he refused. After he made his stance, they said they would kill him in front of his relatives.
“He wasn’t a killer. He used to do his lil robberies and thing and I wasn’t proud of that, and I would not encourage that either...,” said a woman. She added that she saw a change in him, as he would get up at 4 a.m. almost every morning to read the Bible and pray. She said she wanted no retribution, as God would deal with his killers.