Almost eight years to the date of the murder of prominent palm reader Mahadeo Jerrybandhan, homicide police detectives have returned to the family as they investigate whether a body found wrapped in plastic in Gran Couva last month may be that of his missing son.
Darius Jerrybandhan, 49, a father of three, left the family’s home in Cooper Street, San Fernando, shortly after his father was shot dead on September 8, 2014, and took up residence with his wife, Sheena Quinlan, and their daughter at Stone Road, Piparo.
The killing of the elder Jerrybandhan remains unsolved.
Faced with the possibility that her husband was also a victim of a homicide, Quinlan said did not know why anyone would harm him, whom she described as reliable and loyal.
“To my knowledge he was good with everybody. He was a person that if you not talking to him, he will still go out his way and talk to you. For somebody to do this to him if this him, this is evil, this is pure evil this is all I can say”, she said in an interview with the media on Wednesday.
Quinlan said that in the first few years in their new home, her family felt safe, but after they were burglarised, they felt they were in danger.
She said she and their daughter went to spend vacation time at her family’s home in Claxton Bay, leaving him at their home on August 10.
When she tried to call him on his cell phone and the calls went to voicemail, she thought he lost his phone as he had happened in the past, she said.
However, when on September 4 she returned to their house, it was empty, and his Toyota Hilux was missing.
“I asked villagers when was the last time they saw him, and they said it was about three weeks earlier. He would not leave his house like that and go. The door was not opened nor the place ransacked. It looked like he was not there for a while”, she said.
Quinlan said the house where they previously lived at Cooper Street was split into apartments and rented out, and when she asked a tenant if he had seen her husband, he said the last time was also about three weeks, just as villagers had told her.
She contacted the police with whom she filed a missing persons report.
She was subsequently told of a body found in Brasso weeks earlier.
On August 14, Couva police officers responded to an anonymous tip of a body discovered in a bushy road off the Caparo Brasso Valley Road, Brasso.
In a densely forested area off an unmarked dirt road, police found the body wrapped in black plastic sheeting tied with a multi-coloured bungee cord tied on the neck and ankles.
In the plastic was the body of a body of a man of East Indian descent, brown complexion, black bushy eyebrows and moustache with a gold tooth in his upper jaw.
The body was nude and decomposing, the report said.
Detectives of Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three Insp Jones, PC Bernard and WPC Ravello and Central Division ASP Gloudon and others responded.
Quinlan said she saw a picture on social media of the body, and there were physical features that fit Jerrybandhan.
From what she was told by police, the body had a similar description to her husband, and up to mid-morning on Wednesday, she was awaiting word from the police to view the body and formally at the Forensic Science Centre.
“The police said that with the volume of bodies in the morgue and the amount of time that has passed, the body was most likely in a funeral home so right now we are trying to find out exactly which funeral home and waiting”, Quinlan said. “It is torture - the waiting. But we are being patient with the police and with the people to find him. “
She said his missing vehicle was still not found.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region Three are continuing investigations.