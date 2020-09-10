The statue of Our Lady of Fatima at the Marian Shrine in Laventille was damaged by a lightning strike at around 1.30pm Wednesday.
According to Fr Dwight Merrick, former parish priest, one of the contractors working at the shrine said, “he and his men were in the Church working. It was bad. He himself…got thrown some distance because of what he was leaning up on. “
Apart from the head which is gone, “there is a massive crack through the torso, a bit of the stomach area was dislodged and pitched off.” He continued that “it is totally destroyed in a sense” and “parts of it are just holding on and can fall any minute.” Big pieces have already fallen off onto the roof of the church. It is quite a disaster,” Fr Merrick remarked.
He said a crane which was previously used during repair work will have to return to remove the remnants of the statue. Parish secretary Gerard Forbes told Catholic News no one was injured.