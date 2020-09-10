Marian statue atop Laventille Shrine

The Marian statue atop Laventille Shrine

The statue of Our Lady of Fatima at the Marian Shrine in Laventille was damaged by a lightning strike at around 1.30pm Wednesday.

According to Fr Dwight Merrick, former parish priest, one of the contractors working at the shrine said, “he and his men were in the Church working. It was bad. He himself…got thrown some distance because of what he was leaning up on. “

Apart from the head which is gone, “there is a massive crack through the torso, a bit of the stomach area was dislodged and pitched off.” He continued that “it is totally destroyed in a sense” and “parts of it are just holding on and can fall any minute.” Big pieces have already fallen off onto the roof of the church. It is quite a disaster,” Fr Merrick remarked.

He said a crane which was previously used during repair work will have to return to remove the remnants of the statue. Parish secretary Gerard Forbes told Catholic News no one was injured.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3 killed in 1 day

3 killed in 1 day

Three people have been killed over a 24-hour period in separate incidents in Barataria, St Augustine, and Tunapuna.

Their deaths have pushed the murder toll up to 297. The comparative toll for the same period in 2019 was 382. The deceased are Richard Stewart, Kimberly Ramsaran, and Kevon Goddard.

Gary: I’m a fighter, not a quitter

Gary: I’m a fighter, not a quitter

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says he’s a fighter, not a quitter.

As rumours spread like wildfire yesterday that he had resigned, Griffith said he and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley have too many things to do to secure this country, therefore he cannot even contemplate resigning.

Studying by pitch oil lamp

Studying by pitch oil lamp

Around 5.30 p.m., Brandon Morales, 30, reaches his home in McDowell Trace, Guaico in Tamana, after a hard day’s work as a mason in Chaguaramas.

The sun is setting and darkness is settling over the little rural village.

He lights the one pitch oil lamp the family has and uses the light from two cellphones charged by a neighbour’s house to finish off his three children’s school work for the day.

Elderly woman 56th Covid death

Elderly woman 56th Covid death

AN elderly woman with pre-existing medical conditions is Trinidad and Tobago’s latest Covid-19 fatality, taking the number of deaths from the coronavirus to 56. In addition, 82 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,223.