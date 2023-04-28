United States Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Candace Bond says the US has invested millions of dollars and implemented many initiatives to help stop the flow of illegal guns into the Caribbean.
Bond yesterday sought to highlight the United States’ contributions to the fight against the illegal gun trade, while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative’s (CBSI) three-day meeting on preventing illicit trafficking of firearms.
Her comments come following the appeal by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, and Caricom’s, to the US, to do more to prevent guns manufactured in that country from illegally entering T&T and the Caribbean.
At the CBSI meeting at the Hyatt Regency hotel, in Port of Spain, yesterday, Bond responded that the US has been acting on the issue.
“The United States has undertaken significant actions to address illicit firearms trafficking in the region, unbeknownst to some of the folks that were in attendance last week,” she said.
“Through the CBSI, the United States has invested over US$832 million in the Caribbean to reduce illicit firearms trafficking, increase public safety and security, and promote social justice. As part of this effort, we continue to coordinate law enforcement programmes with each of your countries, and we look forward to working with you to maximise US investments in this area,” she added.
Bond said the United States’ commitment to stemming the flow of illegal guns could also be seen in landmark legislation, recently passed, and enforced to prevent gun violence, and strengthen border security.
This includes the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the Stop Illegal Trafficking in Firearms Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Through the latter, Bond said the US Congress had allocated US$3.4 billion towards modernising ports of entry on US northern and southern borders, supporting increased border security efforts, and enhancing information sharing on illicit firearms trafficking.
US$8m assistance
Bond said several US government departments and agencies have also engaged in significant efforts to stem the illicit trafficking of firearms in the region.
“The Department of Justice has created task forces across the United States to disrupt criminal firearms-trafficking networks, and is prioritising prosecutions of those who are responsible for the greatest violence.
“The Department of State provided over US$8 million to Caribbean countries for capacity-building programmes over the past five years, which included activities related to illicit firearms trafficking, such as training on firearms-trafficking investigations, ballistic forensic training, stockpile management and destruction, marking and tracing of firearms.
“The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has assisted partner governments in law enforcement investigations by tracing recovered firearms and providing leads so law enforcement agencies in partner countries can link disparate criminal acts,” she said.
Bond added that the US and Caricom had collaborated to create the Caribbean Crime Gun Intelligence Unit (CCGIU) to improve intelligence and information sharing among Caribbean and US law enforcement agencies.
She pointed to a recent case which she said demonstrated the collaborative effort between the US and the Caribbean to combat illicit guns.
In October 2022, three men, two of whom are nationals of Trinidad and Tobago, were charged with conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States. Six months later, in April 2023, they pleaded guilty to arms trafficking and face several years in prison.
Bond said the men were part of a ring that unlawfully exported firearms, firearms components, and related items from Florida to Trinidad and Tobago between 2019 and 2022. She said the case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) including the US Embassy’s HSI Attaché, and ATF, with assistance from the T&T Ministry of National Security, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, US Customs and Border Protection, and the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs.