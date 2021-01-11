Lisa Agard

FLASHBACK: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh and chairman of the Northwest Regional Health Authority Lisa Agard turn the sod for the new Port of Spain General Hospital Central Block. —Photo: CURTIS CHASE

BONES that appeared to be human that were found on a construction site at Port of Spain General Hospital last Wednesday have been taken to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park to be examined.

Just after noon, following heavy rain, the bones were seen protruding out of the muddy work site.

The police were called and officers of Belmont Police Station arrived with their colleagues from the Crime Scene Unit.

The bones, which were scattered not far apart, were gathered, placed in a body bag and taken to the Forensic Centre.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cardiac technologist under probe after social media comments

Cardiac technologist under probe after social media comments

A cardiac technologist attached to WestShore Medical Private Hospital in Cocorite is being investigated over online comments about Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s condition.

The technologist will also not be allowed to work at WestShore while the probe is conducted.