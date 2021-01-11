BONES that appeared to be human that were found on a construction site at Port of Spain General Hospital last Wednesday have been taken to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park to be examined.
Just after noon, following heavy rain, the bones were seen protruding out of the muddy work site.
The police were called and officers of Belmont Police Station arrived with their colleagues from the Crime Scene Unit.
The bones, which were scattered not far apart, were gathered, placed in a body bag and taken to the Forensic Centre.